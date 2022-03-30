Students took a stand against the growing tobacco problem in North Dakota at the annual Break Free Youth Action Summit.



Hosted by Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health, the day-long event brings together 150 students and advisors from North Dakota schools.

The largest focus of this year’s summit is the overuse of E-cigarettes and vaping products, and the marketing of flavored products to a younger demographic.

The similarity to typical products that younger people enjoy, they claim, is misleading and drawing the new generation to using tobacco products with at times unknown side effects.

A tobacco prevention specialist with BBPH says since E-cigs and vapes haven’t been around for that long, there are questions about the effects of using these products.

“It’s going to take a long time and a lot of research to learn what the long-term effects of these products are,” said Jordyn Schaefbauer. “So it’s important to educate the youth now so they don’t end up being guinea pigs.”

One of the major activities during the summit featured the students preparing their own personal advocacy campaigns.

They will be able to continue these during the Take Down Tobacco National Day of Action on Friday, and again on World No Tobacco Day on May 31.