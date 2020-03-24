Breakdown of COVID-19 tests performed in North Dakota

As of Tuesday, March 24 at noon, 49 of the 53 counties in North Dakota have had at least one COVID-19 test performed.

Here’s a breakdown by county of tests performed:

Divide: 1

Williams: 63

McKenzie: 50

Golden Valley: 1

Bowman: 3

Burke: 4

Mountrail: 14

Dunn: 3

Stark: 61

Hettinger: 2

Adams: 1

Renville: 2

Ward: 247

McLean: 15

Mercer: 14

Oliver: 2

Morton: 85

Grant: 1

Sioux: 8

Bottineau: 14

McHenry: 9

Burleigh: 245

Emmons: 5

Rolette: 20

Pierce: 12

Wells: 3

Kidder: 1

Logan: 1

McIntosh: 8

Towner: 4

Benson: 6

Eddy: 2

Foster: 1

Stutsman: 15

LaMoure: 1

Cavalier: 4

Ramsey: 13

Nelson: 2

Griggs: 2

Barnes: 6

Ransom: 2

Sargent: 3

Pembina: 9

Walsh: 19

Grand Forks: 160

Steele: 1

Traill: 5

Cass: 131

Richland: 6

Of the 1,602 tests performed in the state, 36 have been positive. Of the 36 positive tests, 19 are male and 17 are female.

Here’s a breakdown by county of positive tests: