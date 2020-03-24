Breakdown of COVID-19 tests performed in North Dakota

Live Now
Gov. Burgum speaking on COVID-19 response in ND, other topics
As of Tuesday, March 24 at noon, 49 of the 53 counties in North Dakota have had at least one COVID-19 test performed.

Here’s a breakdown by county of tests performed:

  • Divide: 1
  • Williams: 63
  • McKenzie: 50
  • Golden Valley: 1
  • Bowman: 3
  • Burke: 4
  • Mountrail: 14
  • Dunn: 3
  • Stark: 61
  • Hettinger: 2
  • Adams: 1
  • Renville: 2
  • Ward: 247
  • McLean: 15
  • Mercer: 14
  • Oliver: 2
  • Morton: 85
  • Grant: 1
  • Sioux: 8
  • Bottineau: 14
  • McHenry: 9
  • Burleigh: 245
  • Emmons: 5
  • Rolette: 20
  • Pierce: 12
  • Wells: 3
  • Kidder: 1
  • Logan: 1
  • McIntosh: 8
  • Towner: 4
  • Benson: 6
  • Eddy: 2
  • Foster: 1
  • Stutsman: 15
  • LaMoure: 1
  • Cavalier: 4
  • Ramsey: 13
  • Nelson: 2
  • Griggs: 2
  • Barnes: 6
  • Ransom: 2
  • Sargent: 3
  • Pembina: 9
  • Walsh: 19
  • Grand Forks: 160
  • Steele: 1
  • Traill: 5
  • Cass: 131
  • Richland: 6

Of the 1,602 tests performed in the state, 36 have been positive. Of the 36 positive tests, 19 are male and 17 are female.

Here’s a breakdown by county of positive tests:

  • Burleigh: 18
  • Cass: 3
  • Dunn: 1
  • Morton: 7
  • Pierce: 2
  • Ramsey: 1
  • Walsh: 1
  • Ward: 3

