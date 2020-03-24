Breakdown of COVID-19 tests performed in North Dakota

As of Tuesday, March 24 at noon, 49 of the 53 counties in North Dakota have had at least one COVID-19 test performed.
Here’s a breakdown by county of tests performed:
- Divide: 1
- Williams: 63
- McKenzie: 50
- Golden Valley: 1
- Bowman: 3
- Burke: 4
- Mountrail: 14
- Dunn: 3
- Stark: 61
- Hettinger: 2
- Adams: 1
- Renville: 2
- Ward: 247
- McLean: 15
- Mercer: 14
- Oliver: 2
- Morton: 85
- Grant: 1
- Sioux: 8
- Bottineau: 14
- McHenry: 9
- Burleigh: 245
- Emmons: 5
- Rolette: 20
- Pierce: 12
- Wells: 3
- Kidder: 1
- Logan: 1
- McIntosh: 8
- Towner: 4
- Benson: 6
- Eddy: 2
- Foster: 1
- Stutsman: 15
- LaMoure: 1
- Cavalier: 4
- Ramsey: 13
- Nelson: 2
- Griggs: 2
- Barnes: 6
- Ransom: 2
- Sargent: 3
- Pembina: 9
- Walsh: 19
- Grand Forks: 160
- Steele: 1
- Traill: 5
- Cass: 131
- Richland: 6
Of the 1,602 tests performed in the state, 36 have been positive. Of the 36 positive tests, 19 are male and 17 are female.
Here’s a breakdown by county of positive tests:
- Burleigh: 18
- Cass: 3
- Dunn: 1
- Morton: 7
- Pierce: 2
- Ramsey: 1
- Walsh: 1
- Ward: 3