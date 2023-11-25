BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Christmas may be a month away, but Santa is already making his rounds around the area. This stop was at the Bismarck Event Center.



This morning, the 5th annual Breakfast with Santa event took place. The gathering invites families from across the area to eat breakfast and take pictures with the big man himself.

Guests were also invited to take part in various activities set up around the event hall.

Julie Jeske, Capital City Christmas Breakfast with Santa Chair, says, ” It’s a great event. We can’t do this without our sponsors. So, we’ve got Lowe’s that is sponsoring our Santa’s workshop. We have McGough Construction, which is sponsoring our elves’ village. We have Dakota Cookie Dough, which is sponsoring our Mrs Claus’ kitchen. We’ve got so many wonderful sponsors who make this possible today.”



Organizers of the event say they saw around 500 children and family members at the event.

Proceeds from Breakfast with Santa go to support the arts, humanities, and local non-profits.