Breaking and Entering Calls Becoming a Concern in Williston

Police call-outs vary from city to city, but Williston Police has noticed a trend..

Most Law Enforcement Agencies average a thousand-plus calls a year..

Ranging from Minor issues all the way to high-risk emergencies.

But, every city has their own set of ‘top calls’ that stand out more than others. Williston Police Department has stated theirs being..

Traffic Stops, Animal Calls, Assistance Request, Follow Ups, and the highest

on the list being Suspicious Calls. Which Sergeant Hendricks with the Williston Police Department says relates to their heavy breaking and entering.

“We’ve seen over the last week or so a string of burglaries into vehicles and garages. We just want to remind the community it’s very important to please lock your vehicles. That’s the first step in deterring that crime from happening to you and also please don’t leave valuables inside your motor vehicles.” Says Danielle Hendricks, Sergeant Detective for Williston Police Department.

Sergeant Hendricks says if you suspect suspicious activity to not hesitate and call 9-1-1.