Breaking Bread With The Community

Ministry on the Margin at Bismarck’s First Presbyterian Church host a dinner for all community members.

Its doors were open to people from all walks of life that have no where to go for the day.

A day dedicated to what you are thankful for, volunteers spent it by giving a gift of a meal.

From the kitchen, to serving all the trimmings, including pie and even a violinist, Sister Kathleen Atkinson says the family style set up gives people the feeling of family.

“It’s the day of thanksgiving. It’s a day of being grateful for all we have. You always have to be aware of people who have less than what I’ve been blessed with in my life,” shares Sister Atkinson.

This is the fourth year Ministry on the margin offered the meal.

All of the food was donated by local businesses.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

