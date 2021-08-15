BREAKING: Minot woman murdered early Sunday morning

The Minot Police Department is investigating the murder of a local woman in southwest Minot.

Police were called to a southwest Minot address at 7:01 a.m. on a report of a shooting where a 50-year-old woman was located and determined to be deceased.

Responding officers quickly identified a suspect and began an extensive search. The suspect was located a short distance away and was deceased.

Victim and suspect names are being withheld pending family notifications.

Investigators and the crime scene team are actively processing this scene.

This is an ongoing story and this article will be updated as more information comes in.

