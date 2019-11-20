BREAKING: New information in Olivia Lone Bear case

New Developments tonight in the death of Olivia Lone Bear.

It’s been two years since she was reported missing — and now the FBI says they’re offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to those responsible for her disappearance.

The US Attorney Drew Wrigley, along with the FBI, spoke with Lone Bear’s family today to update them on the investigation.

Lone Bear was reported missing in October 2017.

Her body wasn’t found until July of 2018 when the truck she was last seen driving was found in Lake Sakakawea in New Town.

New information to the public tonight includes that her body was found seat belted into the passenger seat of the vehicle.

And, no definitive traumatic, natural or toxicological causes have been found for her death.

The FBI is urging people with information in the case to call 1-800-CALLFBI or file tips online at https://tips.fbi.gov

The federal law enforcement delegation also spoke with Robert White Owl, Chief Executive Officer for Chairman Mark Fox of the MHA National and the Three Affiliated Tribes Police Chief, Nelson Heart.

Olivia Lone Bear was 32 when she was reported missing on Oct. 27, 2017. She hadn’t been seen in two days when her father reported her missing. In early November 2017, the FBI was invited to help in the investigation.

Ground searches were largely held by her family in the months that ensued. A civilian searcher using sonar found a truck submerged in Lake Sakakawea near Sanish Bay in New Town. On July 31, 2018, the truck was pulled from the lake. It was 400 feet from the shore in 21 feet of water.

Lone Bear’s body was found in the passenger seat with the seat belt securing her body in place. An autopsy of Lone Bear left the cause of death as undetermined.

The FBI says they’ve issued multiple subpoenas and search warrants in the case. They’ve also interviewed dozens of witnesses, along with forensic examinations and enlisted the support of specialized law enforcement teams.