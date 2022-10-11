BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and about 13% of American women will develop Breast Cancer.

Some women are more prone to breast cancer due to family history; however, all women should be aware of the signs and symptoms and get a mammogram once every two years.

Women’s Way in Bismarck aims to help women pay for screenings and educates them about the importance of early detection. According to its website, as many as 17,000 women in North Dakota are eligible for Women’s Way.

One survivor shared with KX News how Women’s Way has helped her along in her battle against breast cancer.

To see if you are eligible to get a free screening with Women’s Way, head to About Women’s Way | Department of Health (nd.gov)