MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A local organization is brewing for change to support various needs in the community.

The Souris Valley United Way has a “Brew for Change” campaign to raise $800,000 for Minot nonprofits.

People can donate at Magic Bean Brewing Co., The Station, The Blue Rider, and Up Your Axe, or by visiting the organization’s website.

The executive director wants people to know that no donation is too big or too small.

“Everyone can donate the price of a coffee, it doesn’t always have to be that big donation. Every dollar donated, even those small amounts, make a big difference. $13 feeds a kid for the weekend. $60 helps shelter an individual that’s homeless. So don’t think that a small amount doesn’t make a difference,” said Christy Miller.

The campaign runs through January 31, 2023.

21 area nonprofits, including Minot Area Homeless Coalition and Full STEAM Ahead, will be supported through donations.