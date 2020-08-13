Brick Oven Bakery in Bismarck donating proceeds to manager displaced by Mandan apartment fire

The families displaced by Monday evening’s fire in Mandan are left picking up the pieces, starting over.

This includes the manager of Brick Oven Bakery in downtown Bismarck.

Maria and her 8-year-old son lived in one of the 31 units that was engulfed in flames.

Now, her co-workers are rallying together to help her and her son get back on their feet.

Ten percent of all sales this week from Brick Oven will go to the family, and that’s not all. Her coworkers also decided to donate all their tips from this week to her.

“We are a community that has to help each other. And I’ve known Maria for quite a long time. I just– I keep telling her I can’t even imagine what you’re going through and any little tiny thing that we can do to help. And especially with the crisis going on with everything else people really need that community support,” shared Sandy Jacobson, the owner of Brick Oven Bakery.

Maria lived on the third floor and lost everything, including her son’s birthday gifts.

The restaurant is also accepting donations on Maria’s behalf.