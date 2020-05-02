Bride & groom are surprised with wedding parade after having to postpone their reception

Breaking News
Distancing Learning to Continue in North Dakota
Last month, we shared the story of a Minot couple who were remaining hopeful their wedding wouldn’t be postponed because of COVID-19. Unfortunately, they had to make the tough decision of rescheduling the reception. 

But, the ceremony went on, and Friday, Emily and Justin Ternes got married. 

Friends and family who couldn’t be at the ceremony got creative and planned a wedding parade to surprise them. Around 200 people were there with big congratulations and well wishes for the newlyweds.

“I think in times like this, you definitely need to show the support in the community. So, it’s great to see how many people actually showed up even though they don’t get to be there on the big day, they get to support them on it,” said Samantha Westmeyer, family friend.

The couple said they didn’t expect they’d be able to share their special day with so many loved ones, but it was a very welcome surprise!

“Overtaken, I didn’t have a clue that was planned. That was pretty nuts,” Justin said.

“I mean, you see stuff like this on national news and you don’t ever expect your people will do it for you. So, it was pretty special to see all, well not all, but a lot of loved ones that we wanted in the church. We still got to see a glimpse of them and give them a wave, so that was cool,” said Emily.

The reception has been rescheduled for July. 

Congratulations to Emily and Justin!

