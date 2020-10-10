Bridge over Mouse River collapses as tractor tries to cross over

A man from Minot was injured after trying to drive a John Deere Tractor over a bridge on the Mouse River northwest of Velva at about 6 p.m. on Friday.

The man was driving northbound on 20th Ave N in the 4600 block and attempted to drive on the bridge over the Mouse River when it collapsed, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Highway Patrol says the bridge was restricted to 9-ton axles and 21,000 tons gross vehicle weight, and will now be out of service for the near future.

The driver was transported to Minot Trinity Hospital for treatment of possible injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

