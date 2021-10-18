Bridge update: closer to being repaired

The bridge that collapsed about a year ago between Velva and Sawyer, is getting closer to being repaired.

The Velva-Sawyer Township bridge has been out of service since last October, which means people have been having to detour this past year.

The bridge construction cost is an estimated $2.2 million dollars, which will be paid for by the Department of Transportation and Ward County.

The Ward County Engineer said the anticipated start and completion dates of the project are next year.

He said they started the process of getting permits in January and got their last one this month.

The design was submitted to the state over the summer and now the plans will soon be out for bids.

“That’ll close here mid-November,” said Dana Larsen, Ward County Engineer. “It’s typically out for about a month for that bid lighting time. So then once all those bids are received, they will go through and those bids will be tallied and given to Ward County and Ward County can either approve or deny the fellow bid.”

Larsen said he appreciated the work the engineers have done to speed up the process of designing the bridge and applying for permits.