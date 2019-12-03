Live Now
Brigadier general named University of North Dakota president

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — A brigadier general and retired dean at the Air Force Academy will be the next president at the University of North Dakota.

The state Board of Higher Education on Tuesday named Andrew Armacost to take over for Mark Kennedy, a former Minnesota congressman who earlier this year was named president at the University of Colorado.

Armacost served more than 30 years on active duty and spent 20 years both a professor and executive at the Air Force Academy, including stints as dean of faculty and chief academic officer.

Armacost is the 13th president of the university, all of whom have been men.

The other finalists were Laurie Stenberg Nichols, former president at University of Wyoming, and David Rosowsky, former provost at the University of Vermont.

