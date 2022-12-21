MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The Magic City is a little brighter Wednesday night from the official menorah lighting celebrating the start of Hanukkah.

In honor of the holiday starting this past Sunday, celebrations and lightings are happening all across the state.

The Chabad Jewish Center of North Dakota came all the way from Fargo for the lighting.

This year’s menorah lighting is extra special because Jewish communities worldwide are celebrating the year of Hakhel, which means gathering. A tradition that only happens once every seven years.

This lighting kicks off just one of many Hanukkah traditions…

“I love the jelly donuts. I like potato pancakes. I love the lighting of the menorah. Because it helps us to remember where we came from and that a small group can out beat a bigger group,” said Raziel Jackson, a Minot resident.

The annual menorah lighting will be held at the state capitol in Bismarck on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.