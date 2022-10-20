MANDAN, ND (KXNET) — A new light display is coming to a local landmark in our region, and it promises to light up the night with a beautiful show.

Pretty Lights is covering the Mandan Depot Event Center on Main Street with a permanent light system.

The lights will be lit year-round for every holiday from Christmas to the 4th of July.

These programmable lights can be controlled directly from a phone or smart device.

This year, Mandan Depot plans to have this light display all set and lit by Halloween, just in time for the 2022 Holiday Season.

“The lights come preset with different holiday settings, like St. Patty’s Day, 4th of July, your Valentine’s Days, different things like that. Christmas is obviously the big one, but they do have Halloween settings and different things like that. Of course, like I said before, kind of all the different custom settings,” says David Palmer, a Light Installer for Pretty Lights.

These lights are available for residential homes as well, and they come with a 20-year warranty.

Pretty Lights is available in Western North Dakota and Eastern Montana.

