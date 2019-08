335 barrels of brine spilled in Williams County.

The state oil and gas division says it was due to a valve/piping connection leak.

It happened about 9 miles west of Williston Friday, August 9th.

The spill was reported by Equinor Energy LP and they stated the spill occurred at the Reiten 23-14 1TFH site.

All the brine has since been cleaned up and it was all contained at the well site.