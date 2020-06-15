Brine spill reported near New Town

The North Dakota Oil and Gas Division says there was a brine spill Sunday, about 13 miles North of New Town.

Brine is a byproduct of oil production.

BNN North Dakota, LLC reported 800 barrels of brine were released due to a pipeline leak. That’s the equivalent of about 34,000 gallons.

It’s on the Iverson 11-14H CTB central tank battery location.

As of Sunday, cleanup was underway and 400 barrels of brine had been recovered.

A North Dakota Oil and Gas inspector has been to the location and will continue to monitor the situation and remediation.