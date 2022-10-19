MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — October was declared National Domestic Violence Awareness Month in the 1980s.

It marks a time to remember, support, and acknowledge domestic violence survivors and victims.

The Domestic Violence Crisis Center in Minot serves Ward, Pierce, McHenry, and Renville counties.

It provides services and support for those experiencing domestic or sexual abuse, as well as promotes healthy relationships.

The center’s assistant director says domestic violence affects everyone, even if someone isn’t directly experiencing it.

“It’s important because everybody knows somebody, everybody knows somebody who’s been impacted by domestic abuse, sexual violence. It’s a common occurrence in the community and across society. And it’s important to be aware so that if it hasn’t happened to you, you may have a friend who comes to you and discloses. And it’s important to just know what healthy relationships should look like,” said Tara Bjornson.

The DVCC is holding a Hops and Hotdish event at The Spot in Minot on Friday at 6 p.m. The Spot is located at 6 2nd Street NE.

Tickets are $50 with proceeds benefitting domestic violence survivors.

The DVCC also accepts monetary, clothing, and household item donations.

You can also volunteer your time.