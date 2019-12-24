Bringing Video Games to Life

WILLISTON — “The plan that was in our head is actually finally built,” said Landon Eskew, co-owner of VTRCADE.

Playing video games like PlayStation 4 or Xbox ONE are things of the past, especially when it comes to virtual gaming.

“My brother-in-law and I, we went to one of these virtual reality arcades in Spokane, Washington and when coming back to Williston we said there’s not one here,” Eskew said.

“When we came out here we knew that there wasn’t much here and I had gone to the one in Billings and it was not really up to what we thought were the standards,” said Heath Crawford, co-owner.

Washington and Billings weren’t their only stop, Eskew and Crawford traveled to nearly every state trying to find the best virtual experience to bring back to Williston, and after time spent traveling, they did just that.

“We’re going to have up to 300 different games and that means from every single skill level some games you have one button that you use and some you have 10 buttons that you use, but we’ve made gaming easy for all ages from 5-year-olds even to a 100-year-old who can barely move,” said Crawford.

Not only is this simplistic for all age groups, but it also…

“Has occupational training as far as forklifts, fighter pilots. We’re working with a safety company right now to get some content in and so maybe we can start doing some training for others as needed,” said Eskew.

An individual system costs nearly $5,000, but they say the future is far beyond money.

“The future with this right now is kind of endless because we don’t know what exists but there’s just a whole array of things that we’re going to dive into to make our virtual arcade gaming better,” Eskew said.

They’re set to have their grand opening Friday, Dec. 27.