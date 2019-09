Parts of Broadway Avenue will be closed all morning on Wednesday.

The closure will be set on Broadway Avenue Westbound between 4th and 5th Street.

It started at 7 Wednesday morning and it’s set to reopen the afternoon.

A crane will be placed to perform work on the Wells Fargo Building.

Traffic will be rerouted to the south side of broadway.

No diagonal parking will be allowed on the north side of broadway.

The city is asking everybody to use alternate routes when possible.