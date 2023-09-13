MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Project BEE is working on a new project called Broadway Circle, and two years ago the group was awarded CDBG grant money.

The development director at Project BEE, Megan Indvik, said there are three components to this project.

First, the new building will be a family shelter with six units.

Second, they’re also planning to build low to moderate-income housing with 17 units.

Thirdly they are also working on a Community Resource Hub and behind the building of Oishii Ramen, will be The Lord’s Cupboard.

“The word is the end of December. I would say spring. I think we will be opening up in about spring. I like to put a little buffer in there for any construction delays that are sure to happen,” said Indvik.

Indvik said when this is finished they will keep their downtown building which will be used as an emergency shelter for individuals and they are working on getting a mobile fresh shower program.