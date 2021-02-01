Broadway Circle project hangs in the balance

Last summer, we told you about a project in Minot that would provide affordable housing units and resources for the homeless population.

But an organizations recent closure could make that project disappear.

Recently, Lutheran Social Services of North Dakota announced they would be closing their offices. They were one of the organizations that the city of Minot partnered with to bring the housing and resource center to life.

The city’s Resilience Program Manager says finding a replacement is necessary to keep the idea alive.

“Once the city gets the property back, we can then look for new partners.

Primarily in the non-profit field that can pick up where Lutheran Social Services left off,” said John Zakian, Resilience Program Manager.

If they can find a suitable partner, the city will use a little over $6M of NDR funds to complete the purchasing and renovations.