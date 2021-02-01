Broadway Circle project hangs in the balance

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Last summer, we told you about a project in Minot that would provide affordable housing units and resources for the homeless population.

But an organizations recent closure could make that project disappear.

Recently, Lutheran Social Services of North Dakota announced they would be closing their offices. They were one of the organizations that the city of Minot partnered with to bring the housing and resource center to life.

The city’s Resilience Program Manager says finding a replacement is necessary to keep the idea alive.

“Once the city gets the property back, we can then look for new partners.
Primarily in the non-profit field that can pick up where Lutheran Social Services left off,” said John Zakian, Resilience Program Manager.

If they can find a suitable partner, the city will use a little over $6M of NDR funds to complete the purchasing and renovations.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Class B Basketball

Bishop Ryan Boy's Basketball

Ward County Vaccine Update

Chester County woman celebrates 107th birthday 2 weeks after beating COVID-19

The Door Covid and Recovery

#1 Fan

Native American History

Minimum Wage Bill

Refugee Dance Group

Vaccine Distribution

Masks at Airport

Bus App

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/1

After the Whistle: Get to know the Kenmare Honkers

California Highway 1 Collapse

Weeds Study

After the Whistle: Mic'd Up w/ Minot Girl's Basketball

After the Whistle: Champion in Archery

Videos show Rochester officers pepper-spraying 9-year-old

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News