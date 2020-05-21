Broadway Circle project in beginning stages; will be home to affordable housing, family emergency shelter, food pantry and more

A view facing north of South Broadway in Minot. Broadway Circle is on the corner of S Broadway and 19th Ave SW.

After more than 10 years in the making, the Broadway Circle project is finally in its beginning stages.

The property at 1901 South Broadway in Minot will be home to 17 affordable housing units, a six-unit family emergency shelter, the Lord’s Cupboard food pantry, the Welcome Table Cafe, a community garden, and office space for Lutheran Social Services.

Many area agencies have worked for years to make Broadway Circle a reality so that the many needs of the Minot area could finally be met, while still working in conjunction with existing soup kitchens, food pantries, and shelters.

“This is going to be a place where people can reach out, they have a place to go, they can get themselves back on their feet, they can make themselves feel better,” said Mac McLeod, Executive Director of the Minot Area Homeless Coalition. “And you have a whole lot of agencies coming together who will support them in reaching their goals. I think that’s a great thing for everybody.”

