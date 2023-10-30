MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The man who is accused of crashing his car into a local liquor store and injuring a worker, saw court for the first time Monday.

Right now, Jonathan Taylor is being held on a $10,000 bond.

Police say they responded to a report of a crash at the front entrance of Broadway Liquor in Minot on October 17. According to the affidavit, Taylor fled the scene on foot after crashing, and police later found him in a nearby alley.

The woman working suffered life-threatening injuries including a ruptured spleen, a lacerated liver, and a broken collar bone.

Later, police say, Taylor admitted to taking mushrooms and told them he was having a bad trip.

Taylor is facing three felonies: criminal vehicular injury involving a motor vehicle, Duty in an accident involving serious injury, and criminal mischief. Along with two misdemeanors.

Taylor’s preliminary hearing is set for December 7.