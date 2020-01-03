Broken machinery forces TSA to check baggage by hand at Bismarck Airport

A broken checked baggage unit at the Bismarck Municipal Airport is forcing Transportation Security Agency officers to screen all baggage by hand.

According to TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein, the checked baggage unit has been out of service at the airport since Wednesday, January 1.

“Replacement parts were ordered and some have arrived,” Farbstein says. “The remaining parts are due to arrive next week, at which time the unit will be repaired and returned to service.”

In the meantime, Farbstein says, TSA officers are screening all checked baggage by hand.

“We have brought in additional officers to ensure the checked bags are screened in a timely manner and make it onto their flights,” Farbstein notes. “It takes longer to screen the baggage by hand, yet all of the checked bags have been screened and loaded on the airplanes without missing their scheduled flights.”

Farbstein says the TSA typically screens 800 to 850 travelers on an average day at the Bismarck Municipal Airport.

“We always recommend that passengers arrive two hours prior to their scheduled flights,” she adds. “If travelers continue to follow that guidance, their bags will be screened and be able to be loaded onto the flights in time for take-off.”

