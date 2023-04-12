WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — Two brothers are making strides toward a better, and cleaner future for themselves as well as others.

On Easter, after noticing some trash on the ground, brothers Jayden and Lucas Shupe began cleaning up around Williston.

Ever since the boys have put in eight hours of cleaning, and filling 13 garbage bags since Sunday, not including Wednesday.

The Shupes say they hope this spreads from Williston to other parts of the state — so people, everywhere can help make a difference.

“We were walking our dogs and we saw filthy trash everywhere and said it doesn’t look clean so why not clean ourselves? So when we walk, it looks magnificent,” said Jayden.

“I feel like it’s giving me the option to breathe because I have allergies and asthma and it feels like I have open room to breathe with all the garbage cleaned up,” said Lucas.

Williston Public Works gave the boys safety vests, gloves, t-shirts, and garbage bags to clean.

On April 29, the City of Williston will be holding its annual Clean Williston Day.