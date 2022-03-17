At the end of 2021, 4,539 youth were registered in programs offered by the Boy Scouts of America Northern Lights Council.

Around 2.2 million youth between the ages of 5 and 21 are in the organization, according to Boy Scouts of America.

Although the name includes boys, girls are also welcome to join.



“They started joining three years ago in the troops,” said District Executive Carleton Borden. “They were able to join Cub scouts four years ago and they were able to join our Exploring program back in the 1950s.”

In Minot, there is only one Scout BSA female troop, and it has around 20 members.

Scouts learn various skills and can earn over 130 merit badges.



“Making sure we can camp and we can get out there,” said Scoutmaster of Troop 5401 Jeremy Putt. “We cook. We have merit badges that cover everything from learning about textiles and sewing to woodworking electronics, welding and then you flip over to equestrian for horses, communication, citizenship in the nation, or in the community, as well as the world.”

The goal is to teach the Scouts things that they will carry with them through life.



“Later on they’ll take on a leadership position, or as they’re going through the merit badges, they’re gaining that confidence to go out and be willing to try things in the world and help take care of their communities and lead in their communities,” said Putt.

Some learn skills that may even impact their future.



“We find that at least 14 of the kids out of 100 will learn lifelong hobbies and another dozen will learn careers, that they can develop into,” said Borden.

Another interesting thing to note is that while the growth of many things stopped during the pandemic, the growth of the Northern Light Council’s Tomahawk district did not.



“We went from 420 kids at the end of 2020, to 504 kids at the end of 2021,” said Borden.

Allowing girls to join the Boy Scouts also adds to the diversity and inclusion that the organization tries to promote.



“I think that’s important for, especially for our younger scouts and our female scouts because they haven’t had the voice in BSA Scouts before and now they do,” said Putt. “And so they’re able to show what they’re capable of

Children can join the Boy Scouts of America and adults can sign up to be leaders.