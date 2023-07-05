BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Goldman Sachs has been helping entrepreneurs nationwide grow their businesses and now, the company is reaching out to North Dakota.

“Goldman Sachs has been offering its 10,000 Small Businesses Program for over a decade,” said the program’s director, Karmen Sorenson. “This is the first time in rural America, and the first time in North Dakota.”

According to BSC, a recent report shows 66% of participants reported an increase in revenues within six months of graduating. 44% reported creating new jobs. 85% are doing business with each other and 96% completed the program.

“The program starts in September and ends in December,” Sorenson explained. “It’s a 12-week program. Each of the eight topics will be covered by a different instructor, and it was a curriculum that was put together for Goldman Sachs. It’s a very cutting-edge curriculum we will be offering.”

The program will go over eight different topics, including Marketing, Money, Metrics, and how to hire the right people for a particular business — all of which are essential for building a profitable and efficient company.

Some local organizations speak from experience when they vouch for these skills. Boutique 23 opened its Bismarck location six years ago, and its manager Danita Silbernagel states that it’s vital for business owners to make shopping at their store simple.

“Anything that is easy for customers”, she stated, is her recommendation, “just because a lot of people are working. You want to make it easy for them so that they can shop and get on with their day.”

For many businesses, it’s also important to be active on social media.

“We are active on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok,” Silbernagel explained. “We post all of our videos. Typically, we have four body types that do different videos per week. Sometimes we have a few others. But we try everything on and show you how we would style it, and how it fits –because some things run a little bit more generous, and some things run smaller. That way people can shop for their body.”

Silbernagel advises new business owners to know who their target audience will be — which is another topic the Goldman Sachs program will dive more into.

The program is completely free, but any interested applicants must sign up quickly. The deadline to apply is Friday, July 7.