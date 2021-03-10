BSC carpentry students showcase their work

The next generation of woodworkers in North Dakota are showing off their work this week.

Carpentry students at Bismarck State College are showcasing various projects they completed. It’s part of their program, which also included building a house in the community.

Then they built the cabinets for that house.

Associate Professor Earl Torgerson says the houses are then sold through a realtor to fund the construction of the next house.

He says there are personal projects worked on in the program as well.

“At the end of each class we have a gallery and we display all of these pieces of furniture, swords, gun racks, puzzle tables, a wide variety of things,” said Torgerson.

He says they draw up plans, materials and go out and gather the materials in order to simulate the ins and outs of the job.

The class president, Trent Zainhofsky, says it’s nice to show the community what they’ve learned.

Zainhofsky said, “It’s a great experience, you get to learn new skills that can help you when you’re working on your own house.”

The program lasts two semesters and Zainhofsky says students are approached with job offers fairly often.

