BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — It’s a sport that will give you a bang for its buck.

North Dakota is home to over 70 high school clay target shooting teams and five college teams. The sport has grown widely popular in our state over the last few years.

It’s a sport where students can compete at an individual level and as a team.

Students who compete at a high school level often go on to compete in college.

Bismarck State College’s Clay Dusters’ coach, Jason Lueder shared with KX more about why he thinks the sport is growing in popularity.

“It ties a lot to our culture of hunting here, that’s really popular. And on top of that, you don’t need to have some of the other abilities that maybe you do with football or baseball and it is truly a participation sport. We don’t spend a lot of time drilling or exercising. We do the sport,” said Lueder.

Teams keep scores every week and compare them to other schools.

However, the Clay Dusters will host their fall shoot-out on Saturday where four colleges are set to compete in the trap shooting events.