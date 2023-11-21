BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Bismarck State College (BSC) Director of Choral Activities reached a milestone in his career.

According to a news release, Dr. Jason Thoms was nominated for a GRAMMY in the Best Choral Performance category for his involvement in the recording of “House of Belonging,” which was performed by Conspirare and the Miro Quartet under Craig Hella Johnson’s direction.

Thoms is a part of Conspirare, which is one of the nation’s top professional choral ensembles.

Conspirare and the Miro Quartet recorded “House of Belonging” in Texas back in April of 2023, which was released on September 8.

The selection has gotten widespread acclaim and recognition, culminating in the recent announcement as one of the five GRAMMY-nominated recordings.

Thoms has been a professional singer and chorister for over a decade in the U.S.

This is the third time he has been part of a GRAMMY-nominated recording in the past four years. His commitment to excellence in music has solidified his reputation as a professional singer with some of the country’s premier ensembles.

Before BSC, Thoms was the director of choral activities and professor of music and humanities at Concordia College New York for 13 years, along with teaching, he has also conducted choral ensembles in 49 states, two Canadian provinces, Germany, and Italy.

His choirs will be featured in the BSC Holiday Concert on December 13 at 7:40 p.m. in Sidney J. Auditorium on campus.

The GRAMMY Awards will be live on February 4 at 7 p.m. on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.