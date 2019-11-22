BSC invites everyone to come down and watch the Mystics continue their tourney run

Bismarck State College is looking for a crowd tonight — and they want you to come and join the celebration.

The Bismarck State College Mystics’ volleyball “Cinderella story” continues today with NJCAA DIV II National Volleyball Tournament action in Charleston, West Virginia.

The Mystics have advanced to the Final Four by upsetting #5 Catawba Valley Community College and #4 Fort Scott Community College Thursday.

Today, they play at 5:30 p.m.

The game will be live-streamed for the community in the BSC Mystic Marketplace inside the Student Union on campus, and the college is inviting everyone to stop down and cheer for the Bismarck volleyballers.

The BSC Mystic Marketplace will offer tournament specials for Mystic fans.