BSC Men’s Ensemble sing around town for Valentine’s Day

The Bismarck State College Men’s Ensemble used their voices to spread the love.

The a cappella ensemble wore matching tuxedos as they traveled serenading people around town.

For $30 the group would pop up on campus, your workplace or a pre-arranged location with a song and a beautiful rose for your sweetheart.

The group made 22 stops throughout the day all over the Bismarck-Mandan Area, sharing their love for music.

“We get some people who, who are really embarrassed. Some people take it all in. Some people just sit there and record us. But overall, it’s a lot of fun. We get to bond a lot. We get to meet new people. People get to meet us. We get more clients,” said Chaska Moore, a music performance major at BSC.

The ensemble says they have been preparing for this day since the beginning of the semester.

All the proceeds go toward BSC music scholarships.