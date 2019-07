Bismarck State College President Larry Skogen says he will retire in June of 2020.

Skogen is the sixth president in BSC’s 80-year history. He was hired in 2007.

During his time at the college, BSC formed educational agreements with all branches of the U.S. military. He’s been a part of remodeling and building new campus buildings, and led the charge in adopting new technologies. He was also part of BSC being approved to become a polytechnic college, offering four-year-technical degrees.