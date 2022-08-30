BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Bismarck State College has received a $1 million endowment, to aid adults who seek to continue their education long after their college days.

Bismarck State College’s OLLI location is one of 125 Lifelong Learning Institutes across the college campuses of the nation — all of which are funded by the Bernard Osher Foundation, which aims to improve the quality of life for adults through higher education and learning networks around their communities.

In order to receive the endowment, OLLI@BSC was required to achieve and maintain a yearly goal of 500 members. OLLI@BSC became eligible for this benefit after their 2021-2022 membership year recorded 525 members.

The money from this tremendous endowment will mainly be used to maintain the OLLI programming at BSC, allowing them to offer free and low-cost classes from OLLI@BSC faculty. This will also permit them to host more events, socials, trips and more, allowing more adults who want to continue learning to do so without the fear of tests or grades. BSC has also stated that they have plans to extend their offerings even further and develop new partnerships in the community that will provide more benefits to OLLI members.

A membership with OLLI@BSC not only includes many perks at the BSC campus (such as the BSC Theater, Bookstore, and coffee shop), but also around the city of Bismarck as a whole — including discounts at the Dakota Zoo, Bismarck Mandan Symphony, and Touchmark Health and Fitness club.

For more information on OLLI@BSC, or to join one of their programs, visit this website or call 701-224-5600.