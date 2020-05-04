BSC student receives prestigious award via drone

This year has been difficult for students and many weren’t able to receive the same level of recognition for their hard work. But, one group of professors at Bismarck State College found a creative way to present one of their students with a well deserved award.

Allison Bargmann majored in Geographic Information Systems at Bismarck State College. She found out she had been named the G-I-S Student of the Year a few months ago, which isn’t something easy to win.

“It’s based on academics–it’s based on… I equate in a way to someone that would win a job interview,” explained Associate Professor of Geographic Information Systems at BSC Angie Milakovic.

But due to the pandemic, her award ceremony was cancelled.

“Well at first I was shocked and couldn’t even believe I got it and I was thrilled but then this came along and I thought it got sent in the mail and that was it,” said Bargmann.

However, her professors told KX News she deserved more.

“She’s awesome. We love all of our students but we award her the GIS Student of the year because of her enthusiasm, she’s quick to learn, and is so willing to help other people,” said Milakovic.

They decided to present her with the award–using something you would never guess– a drone. Keeping social distancing in mind.

“I’ve never seen a drone that close before or that big and when it came over the house and got that close to me it was just really cool,” said Bargmann upon receiving the award from the drone.

“It made it feel just as important as it was before and made it feel really special,” said Bargmann.