BSC Students Rave about New ‘Virtual Hospital’

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today was a big first for Bismarck State College, and for North Dakota.

You’re getting a first-hand look at the brand new health sciences building. The former facility had students crammed into about 15,000 square feet, miles away from campus.

Paramedic majors, surgical techs, EMT and nursing students will all benefit from this space. And this new building simulates real-life situations. So EMT students practice in an ambulance, and surgical techs practice in an operating room.

Sophomore Surgical Technologist Student McKayla Haux shares, “When I go into my clinicals, an actual OR, I will actually have a basic knowledge of it now. In the old building it wasn’t like this, so it would’ve been all new in the operating room.”

The Health Sciences Department Chair says with this building, they’ll be able to expand their health majors, and welcome in more students at a time.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Shiloh Christian Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shiloh Christian Football"

North Dakota Economy

Thumbnail for the video titled "North Dakota Economy"

BSC Virtual Hospital

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC Virtual Hospital"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Dakota Air Museum

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dakota Air Museum"

Wednesday, October 9th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, October 9th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Bismarck Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Football"

Boys HS Tennis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Tennis"

Mandan Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Soccer"

Bismarck Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Soccer"

Plows

Thumbnail for the video titled "Plows"

Snow Harvest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snow Harvest"

Chimney Cleaning

Thumbnail for the video titled "Chimney Cleaning"

Final Preps

Thumbnail for the video titled "Final Preps"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Do You Know Your Winter Watches And Warnings?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Do You Know Your Winter Watches And Warnings?"

Heart Hospital

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heart Hospital"

Terrorizing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Terrorizing"

Child Neglect

Thumbnail for the video titled "Child Neglect"

Prepare For Snow, Wind And Cold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prepare For Snow, Wind And Cold"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge