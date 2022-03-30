Members of the K-12 Education Coordination Council, founded by Gov. Doug Burgum and the state school superintendent, took a tour through the Career and Technical Academy — better known as CTA — to observe a revolutionary program that brings its students out of the classroom and into the workforce.

After receiving requests from nearby businesses, CTA students get to find solutions to the problems outside the classroom.

And this isn’t a one-sided relationship.

The community has gotten a lot out of the project too. Members of the academy have already been recognized for their proposals and work for local companies.

To the students, the class is a great stepping stone into the real world, allowing them to start working inside their community and field of expertise.

To businesses, it’s a great way to fix problems and meet the next generation entering the workforce.

“It’s a way that we can put our career skills, what we want to be, into real-world reasoning and make real-world connections,” said Jaelynn Mason of Century High School. “I don’t think I would have the opportunities I have now if I didn’t take this class.”

All in all, the program seems to be a hit — students are appreciating the ability to learn through real-life work, and both educators and state officials are extremely pleased with the results in the community.

The governor, however, is especially delighted.

“We want to be able to have this kind of innovation, recognizing that every student learns differently and that having different learning pathways, and giving teachers and the parents and the schools the flexibility as opposed to the state,” said Burgum. “So really, that innovation was like cutting red tape in education legislation. It’s fun to see this kind of result.”