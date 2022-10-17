BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The Bucks for Bras charity event will be returning to Bismarck for its 11th year raising money for breast cancer patients in the region.

Breast cancer is one of the most common cancers that strike women, and 1 in 8 are diagnosed with the disease. In North Dakota alone, it’s estimated that 500 women will develop breast cancer.

In total, the annual Bucks for Bras event has raised over $350,000 for patients suffering from breast cancer over the last ten years, and the tradition hopes to continue raising funds for the community.

During the evening, guests will be able to enjoy a meal courtesy of Borrowed Bucks and other distributors, featuring appetizers, drinks, and desserts, as well as the ability to purchase exclusive merchandise themed to Bucks for Bras. There will also be a live bra auction where local models will display unique one-of-a-kind lingerie handmade by local designers.

Bucks for Bras will begin at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 26, at Borrowed Bucks Roadhouse. Tickets to the event will be required for entry, which are available online for $25. Tickets may also be purchased at the door on the event day for $30.

Reservations, tickets, and further information on the event are available at bucksforbras.com or contact the Bismarck Cancer Center at 701-222-6100.