BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The 11th annual Bucks for Bras charity event was held at the Borrowed Bucks Roadhouse Wednesday evening.

Bucks for Bras began at 5 p.m. and featured a silent auction as well as an opportunity to purchase exclusive signature merchandise. All to raise money for Breast Cancer research.

The event also had a live bra auction, where local models showcased custom-designed bras created by local artists, groups, and individuals in the community.

One of the volunteers is actually a breast cancer survivor. She says she’ll do anything to support the Bismarck Cancer Center — a place that helped her beat the disease.

“They became my family,” said Stacy Majeres, a breast cancer survivor. “They were so supportive from the minute I walked in the door I was accepted and they loved my smile and I loved theirs. Wonderful people, wonderful organization.”

Since they started the event, Bucks for Bras has raised more than $350,000.