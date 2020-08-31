“Bucks for Brooke” benefit raises money for breast cancer treatments

More than 100 people attended an auction today to raise money for a Mandan woman battling breast cancer.

The “Bucks for Brooke” Benefit took place at the Mandan Eagles Club, where hundreds of items could be bid on. Brooke McCone was diagnosed with stage four breast cancer in November of last year.

Family members say the benefit was initially supposed to happen in May, but coronavirus caused the delay.

“Back in November she was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer, spread to her sternum, her liver, was in her lymph nodes. So my motorcycle club decided to put together a benefit for her,” Brooke’s dad Pat McCone said.

Pat said his motorcycle club, Spirit Lake Riders, organized the event. He says if you want to donate but weren’t able to make it today, they have an open account at any of the Dakota-Community Banks. Just tell them it’s for the Bucks for Brooke Benefit.

