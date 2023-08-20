BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — When it comes to local fun and activities, Buckstop Junction has a lot to offer for the community.

Over the weekend, Buckstop Junction held its annual Hootenanny event, which was a big success. Rain or shine, as the the saying goes, feed them and they will come. Buckstop Junction’s Hootenanny didn’t let a little rain stop their parade. The event, formerly a corn feed, has evolved into a two-day event. The event held at Buckstop Junction provided attendees with activities, food, and inflatables. Buildings were also open to the public, allowing them to take in the history. Wayne Martineson, a Board member for Buckstop Junction, tells KX News that there was also a pioneer car show with 53 cars on display.

“We had some music groups out here, venders out here. We were a little short on people, but all in all I guess it wasn’t too bad,” said Martineson.

Food is also a huge staple at events such as this one. Local vendors had food and other goods available for purchase.

“I sell adobo seasoning, which I call Jaydobo, because my name is Jayson and adobo put together. It goes on just about anything,” said Jayson Parson, one local vendor, “I quit my job and started selling about nine months ago. I think I watched too much Shark Tank.”

Eventgoers could also tour the Dakota Central & Western Model Train Museum located in the basement of the Lewis Hotel. The trains, owned by the museum and members run the course around the space.

“We try to recreate railroad operations in North Dakota, and it runs anywhere from the 40’s to present day,” said President Kent Farley.

Farley also wants the public to know they have memberships open to their club. Club nights are held on Thursdays from 7-9 PM.

Buckstop Junction’s next events will be Woofstock, an event put on by Furry Friend’s Rockin’ Rescue on August 16th and Applefest September 23rd and 24th.

For a look at all their events on Buckstop Junction’s calendar, click here.