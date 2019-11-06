Buckstop Junction gets an airplane

BISMARCK — Buckstop Junction received a new airplane to add to its display of historic aircraft.

A pilot donated a Mooney Mark 20 1958 model airplane to Buckstop Junction.

Employees of Buckstop Junction traveled to the Linton Municipal Airport, loaded it up and drove it to Bismarck.

The airplane will be on display along with other airplanes from different eras to enhance the historic site.

Employees said hauling the plane over an hour was worth the time and energy.

“We want people to come out and see airplanes close up. Most of the time at airports you are not allowed to get close to an airplane for various reasons. This is a place where young kids can come out and sit in an airplane and pretend they are flying,” said Doug Alm, Buckstop Junction employee.

The Mooney will be on display during tours with the other aircraft.