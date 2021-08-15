Buckstop Junction hosts annual Corn Festival and Market

Historical town Buckstop Junction in Bismarck held its annual Corn Festival and Market this afternoon.

The festival not only sold corn, but gave visitors the chance to learn about the history of North Dakota.

Visitors could explore buildings that have been taken from all across the state and preserved like the time period.



Some homes that date back to 1906 can be found on site.

“It’s nice to come out and see what the buildings are. As they drive by on old highway 10, they always often wonder what’s inside that fence. Today is really one of those days they can get to know,” said Vonnie Ereth, Buck Stop Junction Board Of Director.