Buddy Walk: Down Syndrome Awareness

According to the CDC, approximately one in every 700 babies in the United States is born with Down syndrome, making Down syndrome the most common chromosomal condition.

It’s a condition in which a person has an extra chromosome.

Over two-thousand people from across the state came to walk in support of those dealing with the condition.

For the past 16 years, Designer Genes has put this event on. It’s an organization that provides information, resources, and support to people with down syndrome.

This year, 79 to 80 teams participated from across the state. Participants say this walk is inspiring and motivating.

“I don’t think I have down syndrome. I think I am a normal person and I accept the person that I am. You are born who you are, so just be yourself,” said Elizabeth Romanick, a participant.

“I am walking for my daughter Emma and she is amazing, a beautiful young lady that has proven to be a superstar,” said a participant.

All proceeds go back to the organization. Although the walk is over you can still donate to designer Genes by clicking here

