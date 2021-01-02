Budget, bonds, virus top North Dakota legislative session

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Lawmakers convene Tuesday either in person wearing masks or remotely for North Dakota’s 67th legislative session.

The session comes as lawmakers face tough spending choices amid a pandemic that’s hit a state economy already reeling from depressed oil and agriculture prices.

Ambitious billion-dollar bonding proposals from Republicans, Democrats and Gov. Doug Burgum are expected to highlight the session.

The session also will mark the first in state history that forbids lawmakers from taking gifts, meals or other things of value from lobbyists and others under new voter-approved ethics rules.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Minot State Womens Basketball set to tip off tomorrow

Minot State Men Basketball ready for season

Flasher underclassmen stepping up big

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Tom's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast

12HIKES

FURRY FRIDAY JAN 1

NDC JAN 1

Tom's Monday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 1/1/21

WDA Hockey 12-31

WDA Basketball 12-31

DLB Lakers Boys Basketball

Saint Marys Boys Basketball

Bars/Restaurants and NYE

Vaccine Priority for Standing Rock

MANDAN YOGA STUDIO

NDC DEC 31

Class B Basketball

CLass A action

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories