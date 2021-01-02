Budget, bonds, virus top North Dakota legislative session

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Lawmakers convene Tuesday either in person wearing masks or remotely for North Dakota’s 67th legislative session.

The session comes as lawmakers face tough spending choices amid a pandemic that’s hit a state economy already reeling from depressed oil and agriculture prices.

Ambitious billion-dollar bonding proposals from Republicans, Democrats and Gov. Doug Burgum are expected to highlight the session.

The session also will mark the first in state history that forbids lawmakers from taking gifts, meals or other things of value from lobbyists and others under new voter-approved ethics rules.