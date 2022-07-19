MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota State Fair will have guests from all over the state and country, even special four-legged ones too.

The Budweiser Clydesdales travel all over promoting Anheuser-Busch and right now, they’re setting up shop at the State Fair.

The horses will be seen every day under a white tent in the West Park area of the fairgrounds.

It’s Magic City Beverage’s 70th anniversary of selling Anheuser-Busch and the horses are here to help celebrate.

“They’ll be here doing one horse shows and full hitches in front of the Grandstand before some of the concerts. Feel free to stop on out, have a cold Budweiser and check out the horses. The staff will answer any and all your questions and it should be a nice, fun week,” said Dusty Wald, an Anheuser-Busch Wholesaler for Magic City Beverage.

Be sure to be on the lookout for the Budweiser Clydesdales during the North Dakota State Fair Parade on Saturday. The parade begins at 9:15 a.m.