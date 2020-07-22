Buggies-N-Blues 2020 event canceled due to COVID-19; alternate event planned

The annual Buggies ‘N Blues classic car and music event in Mandan, postponed from May, has now been canceled for 2020.

“We were optimistic about having the event when we made the decision to postpone it back in May,” said event co-chair Vern Cermak. “However, with the increase of positive COVID-19 cases, and under the direction of our local district health unit, the committee has elected to cancel Buggies-N-Blues.”

As a partial replacement for the perennially popular event, the Buggies-N-Blues Committee and the Mandan Progress Organization have created an alternative classic car event: The Classic Car Parade-N-Park, set for Saturday, August 15.

The event will feature a car parade from the Mandan Braves Center at 901 Division Street NW down Sixth Avenue NW and onto Main Street.

After that, the cars will disperse to various downtown parking lots as static displays for the public to view.

Event specifics, including a start time and car placement, are still in the works. The details will be posted online at www.mandanprogress.org and www.buggies-n-blues.org.

Car clubs and classic car owners who are interested in participating should contact Kris Haug, Mandan Progress Organization, at 701-751-2983.