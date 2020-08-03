North Dakota-based company pitched to Trump wins new border wall contract

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The border levee wall built in 2009 in Hidalgo, Texas, is seen recently. (Border Report Photo/Sandra Sanchez)

HOUSTON (AP) — A construction company whose CEO has made direct appeals on Fox News to build President Donald Trump’s border wall won another major contract Monday.

Fisher Industries has been awarded a $289 million contract to build 17 miles of wall in Laredo, Texas, next to the Rio Grande, which separates Texas and Mexico.

The North Dakota-based company has already won $1.7 billion in contracts elsewhere along the border.

U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer, a North Dakota Republican who received campaign donations from company CEO Tommy Fisher and his wife, says he championed Fisher Industries to Trump.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Bismarck Demons Soccer

Mandan Braves Soccer

Ladies of KMart

Farmer's Market Week

Adams County COVID

Term Limits

Car Charger

Class B Volleyball

Velva 39ers

Monday, August 3rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Free PPE Kits

Environmental Impacts of COVID

Rent Bridge

Feeding Students Safely

Sunflower Fields

Minot Parks

Clear Masks

Money Approved

Tom's Monday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 8/3

Sturgis Is Back

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss